|
05.02.2023 13:35:00
This Top Energy Stock Continues To Showcase Why It's a Magnificent Buy
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) continues to benefit from the energy transition toward cleaner power. That catalyst has helped power strong earnings growth for the company, enabling it to continue increasing its dividend. It recently boosted its payout by another 5.5%, marking its 12th straight year of growing its dividend by at least a 5% annual rate.The leading renewable energy company has plenty of power to continue growing. Here's a look at last year's solid showing and what's ahead for the company.Brookfield Renewable generated slightly more than $1 billion, or $1.56 per share, of funds from operations (FFO) last year, about 8% higher than in 2021, and benefited from its diversified operations in 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!