This Top Energy Stock Sees Its Powerful Growth Continuing Through at Least 2026

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has delivered powerful growth over the years. The utility's adjusted earnings per share have grown at a 10% compound annual rate over the last decade, the highest among the top 10 power producers. That has helped power 9.8% compound annual growth in its dividends since 2006 and enabled it to deliver market-crushing total returns of 528% over the last decade (versus 227% for the S&P 500). The clean energy-focused utility expects to continue delivering outsize earnings and dividend growth in the coming years. That could give it the power to continue producing market-beating total returns.NextEra Energy recently reported its fourth-quarter results. While some of the company's numbers were below analysts' expectations, it was still a solid quarter to cap an excellent year. The utility's adjusted earnings grew by 24.4% to $0.51 per share, pushing its full-year total to $2.90 a share, 13.7% above 2021's total. The company benefited from solid results across its portfolio. It also got a boost from the more than $19 billion it invested into its infrastructure, allowing it to commission 5 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable energy and storage capacity. Continue reading