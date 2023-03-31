|
31.03.2023 12:40:00
This Top Financial Stock Has a Magnificent Business Model: Time to Buy?
Investing in the financial services industry can be difficult given the often complex and opaque business models. This view was bolstered by the recent turmoil facing regional banks -- negative developments that can turn investors away for good. But not all financial stocks are created equal. In fact, some have wonderful business models that have stood the test of time. One such enterprise is American Express (NYSE: AXP), a global leader in the credit card industry. Here's why it might be time to buy the stock. When thinking of financial stocks, investors might immediately turn to traditional banks like JPMorgan Chase or Bank of America. Card networks like Visa and Mastercard might also come to mind. Plus, younger fintech companies like Block and PayPal could spark your interest. These businesses provide various services, and they have their own investment merits, to be fair. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!