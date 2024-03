This Top Fitness Stock Competes With Peloton, but Its Business Model Is Far Superior

The worrying struggles faced by Peloton Interactive are well-publicized. The once-thriving fitness equipment maker and content enterprise is now dealing with weaker demand, declining sales, and ongoing net losses. It's difficult to know if the situation will turn around. And shares are currently down 97% from their peak price.If you're looking to gain exposure to the fitness industry, perhaps there's another business to consider. Compared to Peloton, it has a far superior business model that has already been proven to work. I'm talking about Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT).The rise of online shopping has certainly had a negative impact on brick-and-mortar retailers, but it hasn't been as alarming a situation when it comes to fitness studios. Just in the last four years, a period that included the pandemic, inflationary pressures, and higher interest rates, Planet Fitness opened over 500 net new gyms. And as of Dec. 31, there were 2,575 locations in total.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel