This Top Growth Stock Looks Like an Exceptional Buy Right Now

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) initially rocketed more than 10% following its strong fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year report. However, that rally fizzled out as investors focused more on the cloud company's near-term headwinds than its long-term growth potential. That tepid response to the cloud security, performance, and reliability company's exceptional earnings looks like a great buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking high-upside growth potential.Cloudflare's revenue rocketed 42% year over year in the fourth quarter to $274.7 million. While the company posted a GAAP loss of $45.9 million, it improved from a $77.5 million loss in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the cloud company delivered non-GAAP earnings of $21.6 million, a big jump from $0.1 million in last year's fourth quarter. Continue reading