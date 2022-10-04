This Top Growth Stock's Future Is Getting Even Brighter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) has been an incredible growth stock over the years. The renewable energy giant has expanded its cash flow at a nearly 10% annual per share rate over the last decade. That rapid growth has helped power total returns of 17% annualized over the last two decades, well ahead of the S&P 500's 7% pace during that timeframe. As good as Brookfield has been in the past, its future looks even brighter. The renewable energy company has made several moves to accelerate its future growth prospects, and it could produce even higher returns in the coming years.Brookfield Renewable recently held its annual Investor Day. The big takeaway is that the decarbonization tailwinds driving its business have strengthened over the past year. That puts its business is in an even better position than it was a year ago, when it noted that the tailwinds driving its growth had never been stronger. Continue reading