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WKN DE: A0MJ2W / ISIN: JP3399760002
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01.08.2026 21:15:00
This Top Nuclear Energy Dividend Stock Could Turn $1,000 Into a Lifetime Income Stream
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has increased its dividend annually for 31 consecutive years. That's not the longest streak in the utility sector, but it is a pretty impressive accomplishment just the same. The dividend yield is an attractive 2.8%, which is well above the roughly 1% on offer from the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). But the big story here is that NextEra Energy doesn't plan to change its dividend policy after it buys peer Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). If you are interested in nuclear power, you should do a deep dive on NextEra Energy today. Here's a primer.If you are just looking at the stock, a $1,000 investment will buy you 11 shares of NextEra Energy. That gets you in on the 2.8% yield backed by a steadily growing dividend. But you are really buying a business, and that business is highly attractive. On the nuclear front, the acquisition of Dominion will make NextEra the second-largest nuclear energy company in North America. That's very good, noting that nuclear power is increasingly being looked to as a reliable, clean energy source. With electricity demand expected to increase by 60% between 2025 and 2045, NextEra will be well-positioned.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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