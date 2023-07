This Top Real Estate Dividend Stock Is Gearing Up for the AI Revolution

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a driving force for businesses. Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) wants to ensure it can capitalize on the AI revolution. That's leading the real estate company to take steps to confirm its data centers are ready for that future.The data center REIT recently announced that its newest facility in Japan is AI-ready. Leading AI technology provider Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) certified that the facility is ready to run Nvidia DGX H100, the company's purpose-building AI infrastructure. It's part of a growing list of Digital Realty facilities ready to support the specialized requirements of AI. Digital Realty has been an early partner with Nvidia to ensure its data centers are ready to support the chip developer's DGX infrastructure. The REIT was one of the first data center operators to gain DGX-ready data center certification at the program's launch in 2019. While it now operates DGX-ready data centers in 20 markets worldwide, Digital Realty's newest facility in Osaka, Japan (KIX13) is the first one certified for Nvidia's leading-edge AI platform DGX H100. Continue reading