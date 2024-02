This Top Tech Analyst Says It's 1995 Again: 3 AI Stocks to Buy If He's Right

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for tech investors.After surging 54% last year, the Nasdaq 100 is already up another 4%, paced by the usual suspects. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has jumped 41% so far, maintaining its blistering pace from 2024, and Meta Platforms, another big winner last year, is up 33%. The strong start is the latest evidence that investors are living through another iteration of the dot-com boom when the Nasdaq Composite jumped 582% from the start of 1995 to its peak in March 2000.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel