|
30.03.2024 13:06:00
This Trend Could Spell Good News on the Retirement Front
It's an unfortunate fact that many U.S. marriages inevitably end in divorce. But things are looking up.Data released by the CDC finds that U.S. marriage rates have risen in recent years. Not only that, divorce rates are going down. And that could spell good news for a lot of people's retirements.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!