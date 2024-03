This Trend Could Spell Good News on the Retirement Front

It's an unfortunate fact that many U.S. marriages inevitably end in divorce. But things are looking up.Data released by the CDC finds that U.S. marriage rates have risen in recent years. Not only that, divorce rates are going down. And that could spell good news for a lot of people's retirements.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel