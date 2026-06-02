NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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02.06.2026 12:10:00

This Trillion-Dollar AI Stock Has Seen a Steeper Increase in Market Cap Than Nvidia This Year. Is It a Buy?

Nvidia reached a major milestone last year. The artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader became the world's biggest company when it touched $4 trillion in market value. But the company didn't stop there. Nvidia has continued to advance and today remains the largest company -- but now at a value of more than $5 trillion. Over the past few years, Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft have each spent time in this leading position. In recent times, though, another AI giant has surpassed both Apple and Microsoft. And though this company is still less valuable than Nvidia, it actually saw a steeper increase in market cap than the AI leader so far this year. Is this trillion-dollar AI stock a buy now? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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