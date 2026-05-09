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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.05.2026 10:30:00
This Trillion-Dollar Behemoth Is a Backdoor Way to Invest in SpaceX. But It's an Even Better Investment by Itself.
The SpaceX initial public offering (IPO), expected later this year, is going to be one of the biggest stock market events of all time. It will likely be the largest company to ever go public, and the amount of buying and selling in the aftermath will result in some wild moves. Regardless of whether this news excites, scares, or bores you, the reality is, it's coming. However, many investors want to get SpaceX into their portfolios as soon as possible, and the shares aren't publicly available.There are a handful of ways for retail investors to get exposure to SpaceX prior to the IPO, but my favorite is via an investment in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Alphabet owns an estimated 6% of SpaceX, which isn't a massive stake overall, but if the company goes public at a $1.75 trillion market cap, that will result in a more than $100 billion windfall for Alphabet, should it choose to sell. Alphabet remains a solid investment option as well, and I think parking your money in its stock while the SpaceX IPO moves closer to reality is a smart move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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