04.11.2022 10:20:00
This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market
High inflation has been a drag on the U.S. economy this year, and many investors are worried about a recession. That fear triggered a sharp downturn in the stock market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 33.5% from its high, marking its steepest loss in the past decade, and many individual stocks have fallen even further.For instance, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was valued at nearly $1.8 trillion last year, but the retail giant's share price plunged more than 49%, erasing more than $700 billion from its market cap. For context, Amazon has never lost so much value at any other point in the past 10 years, and the stock currently trades near a 52-week low.That means investors have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy this trillion-dollar growth stock.Continue reading
