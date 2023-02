This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Just Beat Microsoft and Amazon in 1 Key Area

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The largest technology companies in America have just reported their financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Some notable themes emerged in those reports, with digital advertising revenue slowing across the board and sales of consumer products stalling. But one segment delivered robust growth: cloud computing. Businesses continued investing in their digital transformations despite weakness in the broader economy because they recognize the cloud creates more long-term revenue opportunities while saving them money at the same time.But while Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) lead the cloud industry, it was Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud that beat them for growth in Q4. Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to buy Alphabet stock.