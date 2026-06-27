Minerals Corporation Aktie
WKN: 541856 / ISIN: AU000000MSC6
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27.06.2026 18:45:00
This U.S. Uranium Miner Just Became a Critical Minerals Play. But Is the Stock a Buy?
Driven by geopolitical tensions with Russia and China, the United States is seeking to secure reliable domestic supplies of uranium and critical minerals and has made them a core part of national security. As energy demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers soars, nuclear power has emerged as a popular, clean-burning, reliable energy source. Not only that, but critical minerals are crucial for national security and technological applications.Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) has long operated as a uranium producer in the U.S., but it is leveraging its infrastructure to process critical minerals, transforming it from a pure-play uranium miner into a diversified company seeking to secure key materials for the country's future. Does this make Energy Fuels a smart buy today? Let's dig into the business to find out.Energy Fuels is a U.S.-based uranium miner and processor that has faced its share of struggles over the years. In the wake of the Fukushima nuclear accident, countries began to shift away from new nuclear projects, driving down uranium prices and weighing on Energy Fuels' business. The industry faced strong headwinds as support waned, but things have turned around in recent years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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