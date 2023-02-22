This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is on the Chopping Block Again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently has an eye-popping dividend yield of nearly 17%. While that big-time payout might be alluring, it likely won't stay at that level for much longer.Driving that view is the mortgage REIT's weakening financial results. They led the company's management team to warn investors that they expect the dividend to cut the dividend again this year.Annaly recently reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The REIT generated $0.89 per share of earnings available for distribution (EAD). That was $0.01 per share more than analysts expected. It was also enough to cover its $0.88 per share dividend payment. Continue reading