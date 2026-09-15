NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
15.09.2026 10:12:01
This Unassuming Stock is Trouncing Nvidia in 2026. Here’s Why It’s a No-Brainer Buy.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a no-brainer buy for investors over the past few years. The company, as leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, delivered explosive revenue growth quarter after quarter -- and this translated into explosive growth in the stock price too. Investors viewed Nvidia as the key to benefiting from the AI revolution, given the company's central role in the space.
Nvidia continues to march on as the AI chip giant, generating enormous revenue gains -- for example, in the latest quarter, revenue soared in the triple digits to more than $96 billion. But the tech giant is no longer among the biggest winners in the S&P 500 when it comes to stock performance. The stock has advanced about 17% so far this year, which is good, but far from the gains we've seen in the past.
And at the same time, an unassuming consumer-related stock is trouncing Nvidia in 2026. Let's find out why this player is a no-brainer buy right now.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
14.09.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Ende des Montagshandels ab (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Montagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Montagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 zeigt sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|183,50
|0,38%