This Unassuming Stock is Trouncing Nvidia in 2026. Here’s Why It’s a No-Brainer Buy.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a no-brainer buy for investors over the past few years. The company, as leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, delivered explosive revenue growth quarter after quarter -- and this translated into explosive growth in the stock price too. Investors viewed Nvidia as the key to benefiting from the AI revolution, given the company's central role in the space.

Nvidia continues to march on as the AI chip giant, generating enormous revenue gains -- for example, in the latest quarter, revenue soared in the triple digits to more than $96 billion. But the tech giant is no longer among the biggest winners in the S&P 500 when it comes to stock performance. The stock has advanced about 17% so far this year, which is good, but far from the gains we've seen in the past.

And at the same time, an unassuming consumer-related stock is trouncing Nvidia in 2026. Let's find out why this player is a no-brainer buy right now.

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