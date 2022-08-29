|
29.08.2022 15:45:00
This Under-the-Radar Apple Business Is Growing By Leaps and Bounds
There's little question the iPhone remains both the flagship product and the chief money maker for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The device accounted for roughly 52% of the tech giant's sales over the past 12 months, just as it did during the prior-year period. The popularity of the iPhone makes it difficult for any other product or service to move the needle for the company.That said, Apple has an under-the-radar service that has quietly, and without much fanfare, become one of the company's fastest-growing revenue streams.Most investors don't even give Apple Pay a second thought, yet the iPhone's digital payment method has risen from relative obscurity when it was introduced in late 2014 to being indispensable for a large and growing number of iPhone users.Continue reading
29.08.22
Apple Buy
UBS AG
29.08.22
Apple Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.08.22
Apple Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.08.22
Apple Outperform
Credit Suisse Group
29.07.22
Apple Buy
Deutsche Bank AG
