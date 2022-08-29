Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 15:45:00

This Under-the-Radar Apple Business Is Growing By Leaps and Bounds

There's little question the iPhone remains both the flagship product and the chief money maker for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The device accounted for roughly 52% of the tech giant's sales over the past 12 months, just as it did during the prior-year period. The popularity of the iPhone makes it difficult for any other product or service to move the needle for the company.That said, Apple has an under-the-radar service that has quietly, and without much fanfare, become one of the company's fastest-growing revenue streams.Most investors don't even give Apple Pay a second thought, yet the iPhone's digital payment method has risen from relative obscurity when it was introduced in late 2014 to being indispensable for a large and growing number of iPhone users.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

29.08.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
29.08.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.08.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.08.22 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.07.22 Apple Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 4 800,00 -4,72% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 162,28 0,00% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen Erholungsversuch. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen