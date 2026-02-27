NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
27.02.2026 10:10:00
This Under-the-Radar Business Could Become an Enormous Growth Driver for Nvidia
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is known for serving some of the world's biggest tech companies, from Meta Platforms to OpenAI, and cloud service providers like Amazon and Microsoft. They are among the company's biggest customers as they rush to get in on top artificial intelligence (AI) chips and related products.This customer base has helped Nvidia reach mind-boggling levels of revenue in recent years. In the latest fiscal year, reported this week, Nvidia delivered a 65% increase in revenue to more than $215 billion. And the company is optimistic this momentum will continue as it expects a year-over-year revenue increase of about 77% for the next quarter. While tech companies remain key revenue drivers for Nvidia, they may not be the only source of growth in the years to come. In fact, the following under-the-radar business could become an enormous growth driver for the chip giant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
