This Under-the-Radar Crypto Is Up 112% in the Past Month -- Here's Why the Rally Could Have Legs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Halloween is almost here, and there's one crypto that looks like it's back from the dead -- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT), which is up 112% over the past month. This surge is particularly impressive during a challenging period for the broader crypto market.What is Huobi Token, what's behind this rally, and why does it look like the rally could have legs?Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading