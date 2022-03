This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Could Be the Next Shiba Inu

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) became an sensation in the crypto community. The meme token went viral in early October after Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted a picture of Floki, his adorable Shiba Inu puppy. In doing so, Musk inadvertently helped send the token's price soaring. In fact, despite falling sharply from its late-October high, Shiba Inu still generated a return of over 42,000,000% in 2021.However, the meme token is now down 75% from its peak, so many investors are hunting for the next Shiba Inu. Unfortunately, very few (if any) assets produce such extraordinary returns in a century, let alone a single year. But there are still plenty of compelling investment ideas in the crypto market. For instance, the Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) is a blockchain project that seeks to decentralize the internet and disrupt the cloud computing industry. And with the ICP coin down 98% from its high, this crypto could generate tremendous wealth over the next 20 years.Here's what you should know.Continue reading