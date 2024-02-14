|
14.02.2024 16:00:00
This Under-the-Radar Cybersecurity Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy in 2024
The cybersecurity industry gets a lot of attention on Wall Street, and for good reason. Not only is this market vitally important to businesses across the globe, but the eye-popping performance of some newer cybersecurity companies has caught the eye of tech investors.However, there's a more established player in this space that doesn't get as much attention as some of its newer peers. But Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a long track record of success. Recent challenges have impacted the stock price, but the long-term prospects are still bright.Over the trailing 12 months, Fortinet's stock is up 30%, outpacing the S&P 500. However, over that time frame, the stock has suffered two double-digit drops -- once after Fortinet released its second-quarter earnings report and again after releasing its third-quarter report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
