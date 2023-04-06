This Under-the-Radar E-Commerce Company Just Made a Killer Move. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You've probably never heard of it, but GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics company -- and it's been performing some logistics of its own lately to reposition the business.To help unlock its value, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company was spun off from its parent company, XPO, in August 2021. Former XPO CEO Brad Jacobs argued that the combined businesses were undervalued and that separating them into two companies would allow each to realize its proper value.Then last year GXO acquired Clipper Logistics, a well-regarded U.K. logistics company, in a $1.3 billion deal. Clipper boosted GXO's reach in continental Europe, gave it valuable resources in areas like e-commerce and reverse logistics, and also offered significant exposure to the life sciences industry.