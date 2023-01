This Under-the-Radar E-Commerce Stock Is Aiming to Expand Its Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce stocks cooled down considerably in 2022. PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) is not unique among this cohort in that it slumped about 40% from its previous highs in 2022. However, while many of these stocks were unprofitable or trading at sky-high multiples, PetMed Express is profitable, trades at a reasonably modest valuation, and has plans to expand.Further, PetMed Express is a bit of a rarity among e-commerce stocks in that it pays a dividend. And this isn't just any dividend -- shares of PetMed Express yield nearly 7%. Let's take a closer look at the online pet pharmacy retailer and why it looks like an attractive buy for risk-tolerant investors moving forward. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading