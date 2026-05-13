Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
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13.05.2026 16:45:00
This Under-the-Radar Energy Stock Could Be the Best Buy of 2026
The energy sector is home to companies with high brand recognition, with Chevron and ExxonMobil among the leaders. Experienced investors can likely rattle off several other energy stocks, including large-cap oilfield services providers and midstream operators with juicy dividends. However, the sector is also littered with companies that are arguably anonymous, occupying niche interests that may also spell big opportunities for savvy market participants.Take the case of Select Water Solutions (NYSE: WTTR), a company that has plenty of the hallmarks of an under-the-radar stock. With a market capitalization of just $2.3 billion, Select Water is a mid-cap stock, and that alone suggests it may be overlooked. Add to that, just five sell-side analysts cover this stock. That's just 20% of the analyst population tracking Chevron.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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