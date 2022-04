This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) has quietly put up an impressive dividend growth track record. The energy master limited partnership (MLP) has increased its payout every quarter for nearly a decade. That's impressive, considering that many of its MLP peers have had to reduce their payouts due to all the volatility in the energy sector during that period. Delek Logistics Partners currently offers a 7.3% yield that it expects to continue growing. Investors won't want to miss this company's passive income-generating potential.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading