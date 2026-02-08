:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
08.02.2026 13:30:00
This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Be a Market Leader by 2027
If you asked the average investor to name the top 10 largest companies by market cap or every $1 trillion company, they probably could do fairly well. However, I can nearly guarantee that the majority of investors would leave one company off the list: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Broadcom isn't as well-known as some of the other household names at this threshold, and that makes it fly a bit under the radar, even if it's worth $1.5 trillion. Over the next two years, Broadcom has a ton of growth in the pipeline that could push it from an obscure stock to one of the more well-known ones, similar to how Nvidia rose from niche knowledge to kitchen table talk. This rise in fame would also coincide with stock price appreciation, making Broadcom a fantastic option to consider buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
