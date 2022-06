This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Be One of This Summer's Hottest Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the stock market tumbling, it may not feel like things are heating up for the summer season, but Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in mobile home communities, RV resorts, and marinas across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, is still red hot.Despite being down 27% this year, this under-the-radar stock could be one of the summer's hottest buys. Here's why.The coronavirus pandemic sparked an RV buying frenzy as people sought a safer way to travel. 2021 was a record year for the industry, with RV sales and deliveries up 47% from pre-pandemic levels. Cut to 2022, and many expected RV sales to slump as gas prices soar and international travel reopens, but it seems this iconic American pastime is here to stay.Continue reading