:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.01.2026 17:10:00
This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Be the Simplest Way to Build Long-Term Wealth
Artificial intelligence (AI) may be one of the best places to look for under-the-radar growth stocks. Although every investor knows about this opportunity, big names such as Nvidia and Microsoft are the stocks that get the most attention.Smaller AI stocks are seeing significant movement and can multiply your money quickly. Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a high-potential agentic AI business focused on solutions for retailers that leverage proprietary, foundational large language models (LLMs), and the stock has soared by more than 30% year to date. The strong momentum comes as agentic AI scales, and the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) guidance demonstrates its strong demand.Focusing product sales around annual recurring revenue is an attractive business model, as it results in predictable cash flow. Companies like Rezolve AI can increase sales by winning new customers and boosting the average lifetime value of existing clients.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
