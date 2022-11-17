|
17.11.2022 12:00:00
This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Easily Be Recession-Proof
As the Fed aggressively increases interest rates to battle rising inflation, and as economic uncertainties mount, many investors are browsing the markets for recession-proof stocks.While this stock is in one of the last industries investors would typically look for recession-proof stocks, Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) has a number of qualities that make it a great option to consider as 2022 comes to an end.A Ferrari price tag alone, which can easily top $300,000 and beyond, would be enough to offer exclusivity for its brand. But Ferrari vehicles are a rare breed and more difficult to own than many realize, and it's important for its operations to be this way.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!