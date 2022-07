This Under-the-Radar Stock Just Got a Huge Gift From the Biden Administration

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signaling in June that it's developing a proposal for a new set of standards that would put a hard cap on the level of nicotine allowed in cigarettes to reduce their addictiveness, shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) are burgeoning, rising by around 16.6% over the last 30 days.The biotech isn't a traditional cigarette business, nor is it well-known, but there's no doubt that the Biden administration's regulators created what may become a transformative opportunity for the company. Here's why.In the FDA's announcement, regulators justified the need for new rules by pointing to research showing that many people want to quit smoking but can't due (obviously) to the highly addictive nature of nicotine. The rationale is that if cigarettes had dramatically lower levels of nicotine, they wouldn't hold as much sway over people.Continue reading