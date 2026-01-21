:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.01.2026 15:07:00
This Under-the-Radar Stock Yielding 8.2% Could Be a Big Winner in 2026
If you invest in dividend stocks, you know that there's no free lunch. The higher the yield, the larger the risk. The bigger the distributions, the more likely they are to be unsustainable in the near future.What if I told you there's a consumer-facing business you probably know, trading publicly as a company that you probably don't know? What if I told you that it currently offers an 8.2% dividend yield, and for the time being should be able to cover those beefy distributions?You would be curious, I imagine. OK, let's talk about Upbound (NASDAQ: UPBD).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!