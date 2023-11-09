|
09.11.2023 12:41:00
This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be AI's Biggest Winner
It's no secret as to why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is soaring this year -- its GPUs are proving to be the secret sauce powering today's incredible artificial intelligence applications.But there will be other companies that benefit from skyrocketing AI chip demand in the future. The following stock is involved in semiconductor inspection -- a market that should see accelerating growth in the years ahead, thanks to AI.Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) is smaller than other better-known semiconductor equipment giants, but its products and end markets straddle two sweet spots for AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
