15.08.2022 13:15:00
This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Is Up 50% in 2022, And It May Just Be Getting Started
Even after July and early August's impressive bounce, the vast majority of technology stocks have had a terrible 2022, with most still down double digits on the year. The Nasdaq Composite is still down about 17% on the year, and the semiconductor and hardware-focused Van Eck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) is down more than 20%.So when you find a stock that has defied its sector and is now up a whopping 49% on the year, it may be an indication of a long-term outperformer. Here's how this one under-the-radar tech name is defying the odds.Continue reading
