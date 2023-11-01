|
01.11.2023 13:10:00
This Underappreciated Athletic Company Is Giving Nike a Run for Its Money. Time to Buy the Stock?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) is the undisputed leader in athletic apparel and footwear with a lead so long it eclipses any challenger's ability to catch up in the near future.However, that doesn't mean smaller companies in this industry don't have great growth opportunities too. Nike may be an excellent investment choice thanks to its industry leadership and valuable brand, but other companies are growing more quickly.Consider Skechers (NYSE: SKX). You may not realize this budget shoe brand is expanding its store count, capturing market share, and gaining in popularity. Let's see why it's winning customers and giving Nike a run for its money.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
