NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.01.2026 11:55:00
This Underloved Industrial Turnaround Could Be a $1 Million Upside Story for Patient Investors Who Buy the Dip Now
Investors are always seeking opportunities to capitalize on stocks that will benefit from macroeconomic tailwinds. Currently, favorable trends in energy and electricity, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and general infrastructure, should help boost businesses in these sectors.One company that can benefit from all this investment is American engineering and construction firm Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR). With the stock nearly 30% off July highs, Fluor looks like an opportunistic investment right now. Investors who took profits on high-flying tech stocks might find that a stodgy industrial like Fluor is the next million-dollar opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
