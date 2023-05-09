This Undervalued Nasdaq Stock Is a Screaming Buy and It Could Jump 35%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) may not be a fashionable name in the cybersecurity industry, but the Israel-based company could be an ideal bet for investors looking for a value stock amid a sea of richly valued companies in this sector.After all, Check Point trades at just 19 times trailing earnings, while a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15 points toward an improvement in the company's bottom line performance over the next year. For comparison, popular cybersecurity names such as Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Fortinet sport expensive valuations (more on this below).What's more, according to a consensus of 24 analysts covering Check Point, the stock has a median price target of $132, which points toward a 10% jump from current levels. The Street-high price target of $164 points toward a 35% jump. Should investors buy this attractively valued cybersecurity stock in anticipation of a healthy upside? Let's find out.Continue reading