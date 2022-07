This Undervalued Real Estate Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The global pandemic absolutely crushed entertainment businesses. Movie theaters, theme parks, concert venues, and many others had to temporarily close their doors, work around new COVID-19 regulations, or combat dismal attendance from consumers.The last two years were tough for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning and leasing experiential real estate. Despite a return in demand for entertainment experiences in late 2021 and 2022, the company's share price remains down 38% from its pre-pandemic levels.Its beaten-up share price makes it notably undervalued for the growth opportunities ahead. Here's a closer look at the company and why it's a screaming buy right now .Continue reading