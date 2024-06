This Undervalued Stock Could Join Nvidia in the $2 Trillion Club

The past 18 months have been quite a ride for many of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. And no Mag Seven stock has garnered as many eyeballs as AI chipmaker Nvidia , which has surged over 900% since Oct. 1, 2022, to reach a market cap of $2.7 trillion.But right now, this other Magnificent Seven stock seems like the best value of the bunch. Moreover, its unheralded AI prospects could catapult it into the $2 trillion club, nearly doubling its current value of $1.1 trillion.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) saw its stock sell off after its first-quarter earnings report. But the sell-off may have been due more to outsized expectations than anything else. After all, the stock had surged 40% for the year, even before the Q1 release.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel