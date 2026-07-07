Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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07.07.2026 07:00:00
This Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Just Hit a New All-Time High. Is It Too Late to Buy?
There is just no stopping Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) right now. Shares of the semiconductor specialist have soared by more than 300% over the past 12 months (as of writing) and recently hit a fresh all-time high. For investors worried they may have missed the boat, here's the good news: There are solid reasons to remain bullish on AMD's outlook, and the stock may still deliver market-beating returns over the medium term. Here is why.Image source: The Motley Fool.AMD's financial results have been strong. In the first quarter, the company's revenue increased by 38% year over year to $10.3 billion. The tech leader's data center segment grew even faster, posting sales of $5.8 billion, up 57% year over year. On the bottom line, AMD's adjusted earnings per share climbed 43% year over year to $1.37. The company did all that while slightly improving its gross and operating margins. The business is booming.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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