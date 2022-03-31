This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Might Be the Safest Stock on the Planet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock market volatility has eased up just a bit as investors digest interest rate increases and growth stocks begin to rebound off the lows. However, there are still a lot of risks in the market right now and no one knows what could happen in the short term. Given the business climate, some investors may be looking for safe dividend stocks to diversify their portfolios and smooth the rough edges. If that's you, then you've come to the right place.Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stands out as one of the safest stocks out there. Here's what makes it a great buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading