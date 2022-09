This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Gets Even Better With a New LNG Deal

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Devon Energy's (NYSE: DVN) dividend has been unstoppable since the company launched the industry's first fixed-plus-variable framework early last year. The combined payment has risen every quarter and is now up an eye-popping 200%. While higher oil and gas prices have been the primary factor driving Devon's dividend higher, the company has taken steps to add even more fuel sources. It most recently entered into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) partnership that could give it more fuel to grow the dividend in the future. Devon Energy has signed an agreement for an LNG export partnership with Delfin Midstream. Devon is finalizing a long-term liquefaction capacity contract and will invest in Delfin. That company is working to develop up to four floating LNG vessels capable of producing 13 million tons of LNG per year.