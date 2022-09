This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Is Doubling Down on an Enormous Growth Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) takes a broad approach to investing in renewable energy. It has a global reach and diversified platform across several technologies. That comprehensive strategy enables it to capitalize on the best opportunities, positioning it to grow faster and generate higher returns for its investors.India is one area where Brookfield sees enormous growth opportunities for renewable energy. That's leading the company to significantly boost its investment in the country, which it expects will be a major growth driver for years to come.Brookfield Renewable has already invested $1 billion into India's renewable power sector since its initial entry in 2017. That spending has helped fund about a quarter of the 4 gigawatts (GW) of projects the company currently has in operation and under development in the country. Brookfield aims to invest double that amount over the next 18-24 months to complete those projects and make new investments.Continue reading