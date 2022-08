This Unstoppable Dividend Stock ls Up 60% in 2022: Can It Keep Winning?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been a tough year for many stocks, but some businesses have rocketed higher despite economic headwinds.One thriving stock is Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), which provides employee life insurance and other benefits. Unum Group's stock has risen 60% year to date, crushing the S&P 500's 13% decline, and has been one of the best-performing financial sector stocks. Here's what you should know about the business before investing.Unum Group writes insurance policies, like group disability, life insurance, and other supplemental insurance like dental and vision products, for customers in the U.S., U.K., and Poland.