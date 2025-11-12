Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
12.11.2025 10:22:00
This Unstoppable Growth Stock Just Delivered More Good News: Time to Buy?
Over the past couple of years, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has emerged as the leader in the weight loss market. The company's tirzepatide compound, sold under the brand name Zepbound when used for weight management, is now the best-selling medicine in this niche market.Other drugmakers are looking to get a piece of the pie, given how quickly Zepbound's sales are already growing, and analysts predict a significant increase in demand for anti-obesity medicines. Even with mounting competition, though, Lilly should remain the top player in this area. Let's look into recent developments for the drugmaker and why its leadership here might have staying power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
