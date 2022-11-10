|
10.11.2022 12:24:00
This Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Deliver on Its Promises
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is often seen as an economic bellwether, and for good reason. The package delivery, shipping, and logistics provider is a global titan that provides a good reading on the health of the consumer, the e-commerce industry, and businesses as measured by freight volumes. Based on its latest guidance, things look cautiously optimistic.UPS continues to separate itself from its peers by offering superior services that command a premium price. Here's why UPS stock is worth buying now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!