This Unstoppable Stock Has Grown Sales by 1,092% in 5 Years. Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now

When it comes to the digital economy, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a triple threat. It operates three main business segments: e-commerce, digital entertainment (gaming), and digital payments. Sea Limited was popular among investors throughout 2020 and 2021 because the stay-at-home economy was a tailwind for its portfolio of digital platforms. Its stock soared nearly tenfold during that period, which reflected the company's lightning-quick sales growth. But the stock has since plunged 77% from its all-time high as investors began to prioritize profits over growth in 2022, and unfortunately, Sea Limited had always sacrificed its bottom line in favor of expansion.Continue reading