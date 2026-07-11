Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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11.07.2026 23:34:00
This Unstoppable Tech ETF Is Down More Than 20%. Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
The DRAM - Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM), the first-ever exchange-traded fund (ETF) dedicated to memory stocks, came out of the gate strong, with the fund tripling from its $27 opening price when it debuted on April 2. However, more recently, the fund has pulled back, along with memory stocks, and is down more than 20% from its highs as of this writing. With the fund well off its highs, is now the time to buy the ETF?The DRAM - Roundhill Memory ETF is not your typical diversified fund, nor even a sector-specific fund. It's a highly focused play on the memory market, especially DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and, to a lesser extent, NAND (flash) memory. Nearly 75% of the ETF's holdings are concentrated in the big three DRAM makers: Micron (NASDAQ: MU), Samsung, and SK Hynix. The weightings of the three are currently pretty evenly spread out, with Micron the highest at 25.8% and SK Hynix the lowest at 23.7%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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