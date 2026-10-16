This Unstoppable Vanguard ETF Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $1 Million Over the Long Term

The S&P 500 is a diversified index of 500 American companies from 11 different sectors of the economy. But then there is the S&P 500 Growth index, which holds only 151 of the best-performing growth stocks from the regular S&P 500.

Growth stocks are known for delivering high capital gains, separating them from value stocks which offer more modest returns supplemented by dividend income. As a result, the Growth index typically outperforms the S&P 500 over the long run, although it does experience more volatility during periods of uncertainty.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that mimics the Growth index, and here's how it could turn a monthly investment of $500 into $1 million over the long term.

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