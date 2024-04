This Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stock Is Up 24% in 2024: Time to Buy?

Berkshire Hathaway, the massive conglomerate that Warren Buffett has long been in charge of, also owns a huge public equities portfolio. It has dozens of different stocks that might draw the attention of the average investor.There's one top financial stock, currently accounting for 10% of the total portfolio, that has soared 24% in 2024 (as of April 22). It just came out with fresh quarterly figures that point to a business experiencing strong momentum.Is it time you bought this unstoppable Buffett stock?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel